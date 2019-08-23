Frazier went 1-for-4 with his seventh homer in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Nationals.

Since boosting his batting average to .287 at the All-Star break, Frazier has slashed .205/.281/.320 with three home runs and no stolen bases in 135 plate appearances. Interestingly, he's gone 5-for-13 with three doubles and a homer in his career against Max Scherzer. Unfortunately, his struggles continue against the rest of the league.