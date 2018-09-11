Pirates' Adam Frazier: Good times still rolling
Frazier collected two hits for the second straight game Monday, going 2-for-5 with an RBI single.
He made his first start in right field since early August, allowing Josh Harrison (hamstring) to play second base for the first time in September. Frazier is the early favorite to start at second base in 2019. He's slashing .350/.400/.593 with 15 doubles, five homers and 21 RBI in 135 plate appearances since his recall July 25.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Out Friday against Marlins•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Collects four hits, homer in win•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Hot bat stays in lineup Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Surge continues Sunday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Swats three-run homer against Brewers•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: On base four times in loss to Brewers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....