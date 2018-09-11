Frazier collected two hits for the second straight game Monday, going 2-for-5 with an RBI single.

He made his first start in right field since early August, allowing Josh Harrison (hamstring) to play second base for the first time in September. Frazier is the early favorite to start at second base in 2019. He's slashing .350/.400/.593 with 15 doubles, five homers and 21 RBI in 135 plate appearances since his recall July 25.