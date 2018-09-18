Frazier was pulled from Monday's game against the Royals due to right knee discomfort, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Frazier fouled a ball off his knee during the series opener, but managed to remain in the game and hit a double later in the at-bat. He would exit the game following his extra-base hit. Frazier will be considered day-to-day moving forward.

