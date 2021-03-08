Frazier (groin) went 2-for-3 with an infield single and an RBI double in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

Frazier legged out a ground ball to second base without re-injuring the groin muscle that kept him sidelined for the first week. While the 29-year-old eased his way back into the lineup as a designated hitter Sunday, he's expected to primarily play second base and occasionally move to the outfield. It wouldn't be surprising to see the team attempt to trade Frazier in the coming months as he's one of several options at second base and is set to make $4 million on the rebuilding Pirates.