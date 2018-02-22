Frazier will likely open the season as a bench player following the acquisition of Corey Dickerson, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

There was some speculation that the 26-year-old would get some time as the everyday left fielder following the trade of Andrew McCutchen, but that plan is likely void now that Corey Dickerson is in town. Frazier's roster spot isn't really in jeopardy given his expansive positional versatility and .276 batting average in 406 at-bats last season, but his fantasy stock takes a hit now that he doesn't have a path to regular playing time.