Pirates' Adam Frazier: Heads into spring as reserve
Frazier will likely open the season as a bench player following the acquisition of Corey Dickerson, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
There was some speculation that the 26-year-old would get some time as the everyday left fielder following the trade of Andrew McCutchen, but that plan is likely void now that Corey Dickerson is in town. Frazier's roster spot isn't really in jeopardy given his expansive positional versatility and .276 batting average in 406 at-bats last season, but his fantasy stock takes a hit now that he doesn't have a path to regular playing time.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Left field picture becomes opaque•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Opportunity for expanded playing time•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Sits out Sunday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Receives day off Sunday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...