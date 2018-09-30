Frazier (hamstring) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Frazier was forced to exit Saturday's contest with right hamstring tightness, and with nothing to play for on the season's final day, the Pirates will keep him on the bench to rest his injury. Unless he enters the contest as a pinch hitter, the 26-year-old will end the season with a .277/.342/.456 slash line to go with 10 homers, 35 RBI and 52 runs scored. Kevin Kramer will replace him at second base Sunday.