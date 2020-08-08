Frazier went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 17-13 extra-innings loss to the Tigers.

His second homer of the season couldn't have been more timely -- with the Bucs down to their final strike, Frazier slammed a fastball from Tigers closer Joe Jimenez over the wall deep in right-center field to tie the score. This was Frazier's first multi-hit performance of the season, however, and through 13 games he's slashing just .170/.241/.302.