Frazier is 12-for-18 with one stolen base in six Grapefruit League games.
The career .273 hitter batted just .230 in 209 at-bats in 2020, setting himself up for a rebound season. Frazier will serve as the team's primary second baseman, but manager Derek Shelton hasn't ruled out the occasional move to outfield. The 29-year-old got a late start this spring due to a hamstring injury -- he didn't debut until March 7 -- but the results thus far have been pretty good.
