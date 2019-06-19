Frazier batted eighth and went 0-for-3 against Detroit on Tuesday.

He also made a costly misplay at second base for the second time in three games Tuesday. Frazier put up three straight two-hit games last week, but his overall game could lead Pittsburgh to consider alternatives at second base. He's slashing .258/.320/.373 with three homers and two stolen bases in 277 plate appearances.

