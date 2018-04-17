Pirates' Adam Frazier: Hits bench Tuesday
Frazier is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.
Frazier seemed to be in line for regular playing time at second base after Josh Harrison (hand) was placed on the disabled list, but he'll head to the bench despite facing a right-handed starter. Sean Rodriguez will man the keystone in his stead Tuesday.
