Frazier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-5 victory against the Reds on Sunday.

The 27-year-old went deep to start off the bottom of the first. Power and RBI aren't Frazier's speciality, but he's experienced a strong beginning to the season with a .333 average, four extra-base hits, three RBI, five runs and two steals.