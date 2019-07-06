Frazier went 3-for-6 with an RBI in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Brewers.

After batting eighth in the lineup for most of June, he's hit leadoff in each of the last four games he has started. Frazier will likely continue to rotate hitting out of the top spot with Kevin Newman, based upon pitching matchups. The second baseman now has 13 hits in his last 21 at-bats, raising his batting average from .254 to .279 since June 30.