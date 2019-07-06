Pirates' Adam Frazier: Hits keep coming
Frazier went 3-for-6 with an RBI in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Brewers.
After batting eighth in the lineup for most of June, he's hit leadoff in each of the last four games he has started. Frazier will likely continue to rotate hitting out of the top spot with Kevin Newman, based upon pitching matchups. The second baseman now has 13 hits in his last 21 at-bats, raising his batting average from .254 to .279 since June 30.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...