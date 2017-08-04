Pirates' Adam Frazier: Hot hitting continues Thursday
Frazier went 2-for-4 with a run scored Thursday against the Reds.
After struggling prior to the All-Star break, Frazier has slashed .422/.460/.533 in his last 51 plate appearances. He's started the last three games, but that's because second base starter Josh Harrison (ankle) has been hurt. Harrison could return to action as soon as Friday. Frazier will be limited to spot-starting at second base and in the outfield while the team is healthy.
