Frazier went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to Kansas City.

He leads the majors in hits (71) and doubles (19) while ranking fourth overall with a .335 batting average. Frazier has hits in 15 of his last 16 games, batting .412 (28-for-68) with 11 runs and 10 extra-base hits since May 14. He moved from second base to left field during Tuesday's tilt, giving him four appearances in the outfield in 2021.