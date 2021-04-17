Frazier went 2-for-5 with a two-run triple in Friday's 6-1 win over the Brewers.
The two hits lifted his batting average to .300 as the triple was his first hit against a southpaw in seven at-bats. Frazier's played second base exclusively after seeing time in the outfield in 2020. His line drive rate (31.1 percent) is at its highest level since his rookie campaign (33.1 percent) in 2016. The 29-year-old is playing well defensively, too, as he builds his potential trade value heading into the summer months.