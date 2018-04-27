Pirates' Adam Frazier: Looking to snap slump
Frazier doubled and went 2-for-4 against Detroit on Thursday.
The 26-year-old made just his second start in the team's last five games. Not surprisingly, he's struggled defensively at second base while filling in for Josh Harrison (hand). His offensive woes, however, are surprising and likely the reason for his diminished playing time. Prior to Thursday, Frazier was batting .184 in 49 at-bats since Opening Day. His improved production Thursday might give him another start Friday.
