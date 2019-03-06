Pirates' Adam Frazier: Makes spring debut Tuesday
Frazier went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday.
The Pirates limited him to simulated games for the first two weeks of camp, as they did with a number of starters. Frazier figures to bat leadoff during the regular season and should score plenty of runs. He slashed .306/.357/.503 in his final 196 plate appearances in 2018, but has yet to put together a complete season. With Josh Harrison no longer on the team's roster, Frazier will get every chance to prove his worth in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...