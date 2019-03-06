Frazier went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday.

The Pirates limited him to simulated games for the first two weeks of camp, as they did with a number of starters. Frazier figures to bat leadoff during the regular season and should score plenty of runs. He slashed .306/.357/.503 in his final 196 plate appearances in 2018, but has yet to put together a complete season. With Josh Harrison no longer on the team's roster, Frazier will get every chance to prove his worth in 2019.

