Frazier agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Pirates on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Frazier put up solid numbers at the dish in 2019, slashing .278/.336/.417 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI over 152 games. He figures to be in line for a similar role in 2020.