Frazier went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 9-2 win over Miami.

The 29-year-old was an effective table-setter Friday. He walked in the first and third innings, and scored both times. In the fourth and sixth innings, Frazier added RBI singles, and came around to score the latter time. Frazier remains strong at the dish with a .338/.402/.479 slash line in 55 games. He's added two home runs, 21 RBI, 33 runs scored, three stolen bases and three triples.