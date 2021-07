Frazier went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Monday's 11-1 rout of Atlanta.

The 29-year-old did a great job setting the table for the Pirates offense, but with Ben Gamel doing most of the team's damage from the six hole (two homers and six RBI), Frazier didn't get much of a chance to cash in on the times he reached base. The effort still boosted his slash line on the season to .324/.396/.460 with four homers, four steals, 28 RBI and 51 runs through 83 games.