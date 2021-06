Frazier went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional runs and a walk in an 8-2 win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

The Pirates' leadoff man walked in the first, singled in the fourth and eighth and homered in the sixth, his fourth game reaching base four times this season. His three hits put him ahead of Nick Castellanos and back in the major-league lead though Castellanos has the edge in average .343 to .330. The homer was Frazier's fourth and second in the last three games.