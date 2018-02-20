Pirates' Adam Frazier: Opportunity for expanded playing time
Frazier is likely to see plenty of action in left field while batting leadoff in 2018, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The 26-year-old could move back to second base if the team trades Josh Harrison, but for now it looks like he'll rotate with Sean Rodriguez and Daniel Nava in left field. A career .300 hitter in the minor leagues, the lefty has batted for a higher average against southpaws (.338 in 89 plate appearances) than righties (.265 in 502 PA), a trend which has carried over from the minors. The natural infielder, who saw time at six different positions in 2017, may finally get a chance to settle in at one position (left field). As a result, Frazier could provide fantasy contributions in both batting average and runs scored.
