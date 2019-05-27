Frazier isn't in the starting lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against Cincinnati.

Frazier led off in Game 1 and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in an 8-5 victory for Pittsburgh. It's worth noting that he was struck by a pitch on his foot, though there's been no word from the team about any sort of injury. Colin Moran gets the call at the keystone and will bat fifth with Frazier riding the pine.

