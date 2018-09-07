Frazier is not in Friday's lineup against the Marlins.

Frazier, who has been the Bucs' most productive hitter over the last month, will sit out in favor of rookie Kevin Kramer. Frazier appeared to tweak a calf muscle during one of his at-bats Wednesday, but the team hasn't announced an injury. He has two hits in six career at-bats against starter, Dan Straily. Most likely, manager Clint Hurdle is simply packaging an off day with Friday's game to give the 26-year-old two consecutive days of rest.

