Frazier went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Reds.

The eighth-inning shot off Sean Doolittle was Frazier's first homer of the year. The 29-year-old extended his hitting streak to 12 games in the process and he's batting a dazzling .340 (17-for-50) over that stretch, although he has only one steal, two RBI and six runs to show for it.