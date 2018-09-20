Frazier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Royals.

His fifth-inning shot, Frazier's ninth homer of the year, provided the game-winning run for the Pirates as they try to breathe life into their dying playoff hopes. He's now hitting .281 through 16 games in September with two homers and eight RBI.

