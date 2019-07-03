Frazier went 4-for-4 with a three-run home run and three runs in a 5-1 victory against the Cubs on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is on some kind of mini-hot streak. He has hits in nine straight at-bats, and he's 9-for-10 with a home run and five doubles in two games against the Cubs this week. The two games alone have raised his average and OPS 22 and 65 points, respectively. Frazier is batting .276 with four home runs, 24 RBI, 44 runs and two steals in 290 at-bats this season.