Frazier went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

Frazier entered the series with a .200/.273/.300 slash line through 18 games in May, but he came alive during the four-game set versus Milwaukee. The 33-year-old went 7-for-14 with three walks during the series, and he temporarily gave the Pirates a 5-3 lead Sunday with run-scoring hits in the sixth and seventh innings. Frazier has started the past six games as he continues to fill the strong side of a platoon at second base for Pittsburgh.