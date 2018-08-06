Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double and homer Sunday against the Cardinals.

He's currently the hottest on the team, going 13-for-31 with seven doubles and one home run since July 25. Frazier has started the last three games and the four-bagger was his first ever off a lefty. He's stayed hot for extended periods in the past and is doing so again.

