Frazier (groin) will make his spring debut in Sunday's exhibition game against the Orioles.
Frazier sat out the first week of games due to his sore groin, but he is ready to take the field for the first time this spring. He will be limited to DH duty, but he will be able to maximize his at-bats, as he will man the leadoff spot in Sunday's contest.
