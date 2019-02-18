Pirates' Adam Frazier: Ready for regular action
Frazier is set to start the 2019 season as the team's everyday second baseman.
He slashed just .239/.323/.355 in 156 plate appearances before the Pirates sent him to Triple-A in late June. After a month in the minors, Frazier returned and hit .306/.357/.533 in 196 plate appearances over the final three months. He isn't the strongest defender -- his .975 fielding percentage ranked 35th among 42 second basemen with 350 innings or more -- so he'll have to hit. The 27-year-old has no immediate competition at second base with Josh Harrison gone, so the opportunity for upside is possible.
