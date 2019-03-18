Frazier went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks against the Red Sox on Sunday. He also stole his first base.

The 27-year-old, who is hitting .333 in Grapefruit League action, is expected to serve as Pittsburgh's leadoff batter. While he hasn't accumulated more than 406 at-bats in any of his three seasons, he's heading into 2019 as the team's clear starter at second base for the first time. As a result, Frazier is looking to build upon his career slash line of .280/.345/.422, knowing that his bat will be in the lineup most games. He figures to best help fantasy teams in the batting average category.

