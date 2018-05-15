Pirates' Adam Frazier: Reduced playing time ahead
Frazier is expected to return to the bench when Josh Harrison (hand) returns from the disabled list, a move which could happen as soon as Friday.
On an outperforming Pirates team, Frazier is one of its few disappointments. Since Harrison went on the DL, Frazier has slashed .224/.280/.276 with one homer and three RBI in 18 starts while serving as the Bucs' primary second baseman. He'll likely return to his role as a backup infielder/outfielder and pinch-hitter when Harrison comes back.
