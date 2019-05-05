Frazier went 2-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Athletics.

Frazier singled home a run in the 13th inning to cut the deficit to one, and Starling Marte would end the ballgame with a three-run blast to center. Frazier has now pieced together a modest three-game hitting streak, boosting his batting average to .257 through 29 contests in 2019.