Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

After a sizzling spring training, Frazier has largely struggled to keep the momentum going into the regular season. While leading off in the Pirates' first five games, Frazier has gone 3-for-18 with a triple, double, four walks and a stolen base. He still appears to be locked in as Pittsburgh's table setter, but Frazier will get a breather for the series finale Wednesday and cede leadoff duties to Kevin Newman.