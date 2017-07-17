Pirates' Adam Frazier: Rides pine Monday
Frazier is not in the lineup Monday against the Brewers.
Although Frazier has six hits in 12 at-bats since the All-Star break, he'll hit the bench for a night off Monday against left-hander Brent Suter, allowing Jose Osuna to man left field. Frazier's playing time is expected to dwindle a bit moving forward with Starling Marte (suspension) expected to return Tuesday, although the former's positional versatility should help him carve out a semi-regular role if he continues to swing a hot bat.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...