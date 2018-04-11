Pirates' Adam Frazier: Riding the bench
Frazier grounded out to shortstop in a pinch-hitting appearance Tuesday.
He's started just one of Pittsburgh's last eight games and has one hit in eight at-bats over that time period. He'll likely need to wait for injuries to strike before seeing regular playing time. With a career .282 batting average, Frazier has the potential to help fantasy teams, but he's simply not seeing enough playing time right now.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Starting in right field Saturday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Sitting out second half of doubleheader•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Back in top spot•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Leading off in opener•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Will serve as table setter•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Working for playing time•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...