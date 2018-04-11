Frazier grounded out to shortstop in a pinch-hitting appearance Tuesday.

He's started just one of Pittsburgh's last eight games and has one hit in eight at-bats over that time period. He'll likely need to wait for injuries to strike before seeing regular playing time. With a career .282 batting average, Frazier has the potential to help fantasy teams, but he's simply not seeing enough playing time right now.

