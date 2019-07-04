Frazier is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

While returning to the leadoff spot for the first time since June 9, Frazier was instrumental in helping the Pirates secure wins in the first three games of the series. During those three contests, Frazier went 10-for-14 with a home run, five doubles, six RBI, six runs and a stolen base. Even though Kevin Newman has shined as the Pirates' primary leadoff option for more than a month, manager Clint Hurdle may reconsider his lineup slotting while Frazier sports a red-hot bat.