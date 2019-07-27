Pirates' Adam Frazier: Sits against lefty
Frazier is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mets.
Kevin Newman will slide over to second base as Jung Ho Kang gets the start at shortstop and will bat seventh against left-hander Steven Matz. Frazier is slashing .273/.326/.398 against left-handed pitching this season. The second baseman is an impressive 6-for-17 with a home run, four runs scored, two RBI and four walks over his last five starts.
