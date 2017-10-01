Pirates' Adam Frazier: Sits out Sunday
Frazier is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Frazier will head to the bench for the season's final game, being replaced by Chris Bostick at the keystone. The 25-year-old will finish the season with a .277 average and 98 wRC+ in his 120 games played.
