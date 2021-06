Frazier is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

He receives a well-deserved day off after playing in 64 of the Pirates' 65 games thus far in 2021. Frazier has hit .333 with six doubles and six RBI in his last 12 games, consistent with his season-long average of .332. Kevin Newman gets the start at second base Tuesday, with Erik Gonzalez filling in at shortstop.