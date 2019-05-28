Frazier isn't in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Reds.

Frazier will take a seat for the second straight contest, as he was also held out of the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader. He was drilled by a pitch in the foot in Game 1 and was spotted with a wrap on the same foot Tuesday, though the team has yet to reveal the severity of the injury. Kevin Newman draws the start at the keystone and will lead off.

More News
Our Latest Stories