site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-adam-frazier-sitting-game-1 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Sitting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Frazier is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Frazier has started the past five games, going 5-for-20 with a home run and four RBI during that stretch. In his absence, Kevin Newman is covering second base and hitting third.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read