Pirates' Adam Frazier: Sitting in second straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frazier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Frazier has served as a strong-side platoon player in left field for the past two weeks, but after posting a .513 OPS during that stretch, he could be in danger of moving into a utility role. He'll be on the bench for a second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher (Chad Patrick), affording Tommy Pham another start in left field after he went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.
