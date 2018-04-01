Pirates' Adam Frazier: Sitting out second half of doubleheader
Frazier will be on the bench for the second game of the Pirates' doubleheader Sunday against the Tigers.
The Pirates are stocking their lineup with right-handed bats to counter lefty Ryan Carpenter in Game 2 of the twin bill, so Frazier will take a seat and open up the designated-hitter spot for Francisco Cervelli. Frazier went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the Pirates' 1-0 victory in the first game of the day.
