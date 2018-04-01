Frazier will be on the bench for the second game of the Pirates' doubleheader Sunday against the Tigers.

The Pirates are stocking their lineup with right-handed bats to counter lefty Ryan Carpenter in Game 2 of the twin bill, so Frazier will take a seat and open up the designated-hitter spot for Francisco Cervelli. Frazier went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the Pirates' 1-0 victory in the first game of the day.