Pirates' Adam Frazier: Sitting vs. lefty
Frazier will head to the bench for Monday's game against the Angels.
Frazier is in line for a night off with a lefty in Jose Suarez slated to take the mound for the opposition. Kevin Newman draws the start at the keystone and will lead off with Frazier out of the equation.
