Frazier went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Reds.

Frazier led off the game with a solo home run into the right field stands, his third long ball of the season. He scored an additional run in the second inning after singling in the midst of a massive rally by the Pirates. Frazier has started the campaign slowly, but now has three multi-hit efforts in his last four starts. His .194/.250/.343 line is still subpar, but Frazier has started to heat up at the dish.