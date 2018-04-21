Frazier, who batted leadoff and played second base Friday, went 0-for-5 against the Phillies.

He has only three hits in 22 at-bats since starting second baseman Josh Harrison (hand) was placed on the disabled list. Overall, the 26-year-old is batting .213 with a .543 OPS in 50 plate appearances. Considering Frazier's defense is below average, it's possible that Max Moroff -- who is better with the glove -- could soon steal starts at second base unless Frazier starts hitting.