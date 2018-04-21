Pirates' Adam Frazier: Slump not helping cause
Frazier, who batted leadoff and played second base Friday, went 0-for-5 against the Phillies.
He has only three hits in 22 at-bats since starting second baseman Josh Harrison (hand) was placed on the disabled list. Overall, the 26-year-old is batting .213 with a .543 OPS in 50 plate appearances. Considering Frazier's defense is below average, it's possible that Max Moroff -- who is better with the glove -- could soon steal starts at second base unless Frazier starts hitting.
More News
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Three hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Could see regular at-bats•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Riding the bench•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Starting in right field Saturday•
-
Pirates' Adam Frazier: Sitting out second half of doubleheader•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...