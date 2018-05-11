Pirates' Adam Frazier: Stationed on bench Friday
Frazier is out of the lineup against San Francisco on Friday.
After a pair of hitless outings, Frazier will head to the bench in favor of Max Moroff at second base with left-hander Andrew Suarez on the mound. Over 34 games this season, Frazier is hitting .242/.292/.323 with two home runs and five RBI. Expect to see him back in the lineup Saturday.
