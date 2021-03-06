Frazier (groin) is not in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Yankees, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic.
Frazier tweaked his groin in late February, and the injury has prevented him from seeing any action through the first week of spring games. It remains to be seen when he will take the field, but at this point it still seems likely he will be ready for Opening Day.
